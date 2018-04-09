Man hits wife with iron hammer in Mumbai, held

A 51-year-old man from Versova village was arrested early on Sunday for allegedly attacking his wife on her head with an iron hammer over a marital dispute in Andheri (West) on Saturday night.

The woman, Jayshree Devdas Ganekar, 43, is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Cooper Hospital while her husband, Anil Manilk Jangle, 51, who has a fish business, was arrested.

According to the Versova police, the incident took place at 11.30pm in their villa in Versova. The duo had a long-pending marital dispute in the family court.

Although they stayed together, they would fight over domestic issues, including the fact that they were unable to have a child. On the night of the incident, the couple was fighting when Jangle, in a fit of rage, attacked Ganekar with an iron hammer on her head.

Senior inspector, Versova police station, Kiran Kale, said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused on murder charges. We have seized the weapon used in the crime. We produced him before a magistrate court and he has been remanded to police custody for a day.”