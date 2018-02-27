Man in Mumbai suspects wife of affair, attacks her with blade

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday for attacking his wife with a blade near Mankhurd railway station.

The accused Vijay Ingale, allegedly attacked her as he suspected his wife, Shubhangi Ingale, 27, of having an extra-marital affair.

“Shubhangi is under treatment for injuries inflicted on her neck and back,” said Sanjay Vernekar, senior police inspector, Mankhurd police station.

Police said the incident occurred at 7.15am when Shubhangi left for work.

Shubhangi works in a public sector bank’s Vashi branch as a cleaner.

Vijay is employed in the electric division of a telecom company.

“The accused was constantly torturing his wife. She had been staying at Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd with her parents and was not ready to stay with Vijay,” said Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, zone 6.

The police has registered a case under section 307 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code .