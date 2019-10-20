e-paper
Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Man kills grandparents in Amethi, arrested from Thane

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 01:22 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Thane: A 25-year-old man was arrested from Thane for allegedly killing his grandparents at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The crime took place on October 4.

After allegedly killing his grandparents, Munwar Gafar Ali also injured his aunt and uncle.

“Gafar murdered his grandfather Wajid Hussain, 65, and Shamina Hussain, 62. A case was registered at Shivratanganj police station in Amethi on October 4,” said an officer from Thane crime unit-1, Thane police.

“During investigation, Amethi police leant that the accused was constantly changing his location in Thane and Mumbai area. The Amethi police contacted us. On October 18, the accused was arrested from CIDCO bus stop in Thane after we laid a trap,” said a police officer from Thane.

The accused confessed to his crime. The accused was handed over to Shivratanganj police for further investigation. The accused has been arrested under 302, 120(B), 352 and 504 of Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 01:22 IST

