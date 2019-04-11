Man murders 16-year-old for not returning Rs 500

A 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy for not returning the Rs 500 he had borrowed, in an Ulhasnagar ground on Tuesday.

The Ulhasnagar police have dispatched a team to Uttar Pradesh where they suspect the accused has fled to.

According to the police, Sundaram Nishad told Bipin Yadav that he could not pay him back right then, following which Yadav pulled out a knife-like object and attacked Nishad several times.

“Nishad collapsed and locals rushed to his aid. Yadav fled the spot. Nishad was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Nishad.

The police have filed a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 05:09 IST