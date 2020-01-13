Man posts woman’s nude photo online, held

mumbai

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:27 IST

A 28-year-old businessman was arrested by Goregaon police on Friday for creating a fake social media profile of his ex-girlfriend and posting her nude photo online in 2017. The accused had left for Dubai after committing the crime and was arrested after police learnt he had returned to Mumbai after two years.

According to Goregaon police, the complainant, a 25-year-old woman, had met the accused in 2013 as he was a friend of her brother. The two later entered a relationship. In 2015, the accused asked the complainant to send him a nude photo of hers. He allegedly threatened to commit suicide and burn himself with cigarettes if she did comply.

The complainant sent him her nude photo following which her brother learnt about it and convinced her to break up with the accused. Thereafter, the accused started threatening to upload the photo on social media.

The accused kept pursuing her, and in July 2017, he created a fake online profile of the complainant and uploaded the nude photo. The woman filed a police complaint and an FIR was registered under section 354(c) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voyeurism and 67A of the Information Technology Act for transmitting obscene content in electronic form. A police team had visited the accused’s residence and learnt he had fled to Dubai.

Last week the Goregaon police learnt that the accused had returned from Dubai and a team arrested him from his residence. “The court remanded him in judicial custody and he was later granted bail,” said a Goregaon police officer.