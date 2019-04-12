Man promises Mhada flat, cheats two of Rs 41 lakh

The Vikhroli police on Tuesday registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating two people of ₹41.68 lakh after promising to help them get a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) flat at a discounted price under the VIP quota.

The first information report (FIR) was registered based on the complaint of Vikhroli resident, E M Raiborde, 50. According to the complaint, Raiborde paid Rs 29.18 lakh while his friend paid Rs 12.50 lakh to the accused since February 3, 2016.

Mhada has repeatedly said it does not appoint agents and all flats are sold through the annual lottery.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 06:31 IST