Man rams car into tempo in Thane, dies

A 45-year-old man died in a road accident between the Katai junction in Dombivli and Badlapur Highway on Sunday afternoon after he allegedly lost control of his car and rammed into a stationary tempo near a hotel along the road. Jimmy Jones suffered injuries on his head and was declared death on arrival at the Ulhasnagar Central Hospital. Following the accident, Nevali junction witnessed traffic snarls.

Jones, who was a resident of Thakurli, Dombivli, was going towards Badlapur from Dombivli at around 1.55pm. “Jones allegedly lost control of his car and rammed into the stationary tempo that was parked near a hotel at Katai Juntion. The impact of the accident was so huge that the bonnet of the car was completely damaged while Jones suffered major injuries on his head and chest. He was lying unconscious on the spot,” said an officer from the Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar.

The accident attracted a lot of crowd leading to traffic jam at the Nevali Phata. “We took Jones to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital. The doctor declared him dead on arrival. We have alerted his family and sent the body for post mortem,” the officer added.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 23:50 IST