Man sets 16-year-old daughter ablaze for talking on cell phone

A 16-year-old girl in a Virar chawl was set on fire by her father who thought the teenager was talking to a boy on her mobile phone . The girl has suffered 70% burns and has been admitted in KEM Hospital. Her father has been arrested by Virar police. Doctors said the girl’s condition is serious.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Murtiza Mansuri, 35, and does odd jobs for a living, said Jayant Bajbale, deputy superintendent of police, Virar.

Shahista, the victim, stays with Mansuri in Virar (East). “On Monday afternoon, Mansuri saw his daughter speaking on her phone when he went to tell her to serve lunch,” said Bajbale. “He thought she was speaking to a boy, which made him angry.”

Mansuri snatched Shahista’s phone and smashed it on the ground, before pouring kerosene on her and setting her ablaze, said Bajbale.

The girl’s mother raised an alarm after the incident, which attracted neighbours, who rushed to her aid. Shahista was first admitted in a private hospital in Virar but was shifted to KEM Hospital because her condition was serious.

“We have arrested Mansuri under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and he has been remanded in police custody after being produced in court on Tuesday,” said Bajbale.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 12:47 IST