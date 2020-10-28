e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Man stabs TV actor in Mumbai for turning down proposal

Man stabs TV actor in Mumbai for turning down proposal

mumbai Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:44 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

Television actor Malvi Malhotra, 29, was stabbed with a knife thrice allegedly by a producer, Yogeshkumar Singh, whose marriage proposal she had rejected in the past, in Versova on Monday night. An attempt to murder case has been registered at Versova police station. The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri (West) for injuries to her back and hands.

Prashant Bajaj, Malhotra’s friend, said, “She was in Dubai for a shoot and had returned to Mumbai on October 25. As she had given her car for service, she decided to go walking to a nearby coffee shop at Versova for a meeting on Monday. Around 9 pm, as was walking back after finishing her meeting, Singh came from behind in his car and offered to drop her. She refused and continued to walk.”

Singh then parked his car, came out and attacked her with a knife, said Bajaj. “He tried to attack her face. She suffered injuries to her back and hands. The accused fled after which Malvi called me. She was asking me to save her,” said Bajaj.

The accused had introduced himself as a movie producer and befriended Malhotra on Facebook in 2019. They became friends and met about three to four times in coffee shops, said Versova police officials.

Malhotra told Versova police that later Singh proposed to marry her, which she refused, after which Singh started following her everywhere. Later, the television actor also stopped taking his calls and even blocked him on social media, said police. “We have identified the accused’s possible hideout and will arrest him soon,” said an officer.

Chaitanya S, deputy commissioner of police (operation), said, “We have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to Murder) and 354 (D) (stalking) of Indian Penal Code and section 37 (1), 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and are investigating the case.”

