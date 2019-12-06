Man stalks, gropes actor’s daughter; cops lay trap to catch stalker

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:04 IST

Oshiwara police arrested a 34-year-old man from Andheri on Wednesday for stalking and groping an actor’s daughter, a minor, at Jogger’s Park in Lokhandwala. The incident took place on December 3 around 6.30pm when the complainant went to the park to jog.

The accused, identified as Andheri resident Abhinav Mehta, is currently in police custody. Police are investigating the case and checking if he has any previous crime records.

The complainant told police, “When I was at Jogger’s Park, he stalked me for a while and then suddenly stopped and said ‘You have good stamina’. I simply thanked him for the complement. He then offered to get me a job in a Bollywood film, but when I told him my parents work in the same field, he groped me.”

She added, “Then he asked for my mobile number. Initially, I thought of giving a wrong number but I was scared that in case he dialled the number on the spot to check, he may harm me. So I gave him my actual number. He immediately dialled the number and when he found my phone ringing, he muttered that he will call me to fix a meeting.”

After the accused left the spot, the complainant rushed to her friend’s place nearby. Her friend then escorted her home where she narrated the incident to her parents. Her parents contacted their family friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput for help.

Rajput told HT, “I was in town for a programme and I was returning home when her father called me and said that a person groped his daughter. After that, I went to his home and suggested filing a complaint. We later approached Oshiwara police.”

Police registered the case and sent officers to check CCTV footages of locations near the spot. An officer said, “We asked her to text him and call him for coffee. He first said he was busy to meet, but later agreed to meet her.”

The police then laid a trap and caught the accused. The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of the POCSO Act.