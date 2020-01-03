e-paper
Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Man strangles girlfriend in Dahisar; held

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:55 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Dahisar police arrested a 29-year-old labourer from his hometown in Howrah, West Bengal, on Thursday for allegedly strangling his 34-year-old girlfriend on December 29.

The accused, Swapn Paresh Rohidas, claimed he was having an affair with the victim. He committed the crime because the victim blackmailed him for money and threatened to tell his wife about their affair, the police said. Dahisar police has refused to reveal the victim’s name.

Rohidas was employed with a jewellery unit in Dahisar. The duo met at a bar where the victim worked as a waitress, and having an affair for the past three years, the police said. The woman lived in a rented apartment at Shanti Nagar in Dahisar (East). Rohidas went to her house on December 29 and strangled her. After she died, he took her three phones, ₹40,000 cash and gold ornaments worth ₹2 lakh.

“He was produced before a magistrate court on Friday and was remanded in police custody,” said senior inspector Hanif Mujawar.

