Man threatens wife with gun in Thane, held

The police arrested a 36-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening her with a pistol.

The man, who ran away after assaulting his wife, was caught at the Thane railway station, along with the revolver and two live cartridges, which he had possessed illegally. The couple live in Puranik City complex near Kasarvadavli.

According to the police, the wife had complained that the accused had an extramarital affair with one of his colleague, which led to constant fights between them. The man worked in the sales department of a private firm in Khopat.

Kishore Khairnar, senior inspector of Kasarvadavli police station, said, “On June 13, the couple had a fight after the wife suspected the accused, Bhan Lachi Chand, 36, of having an affair with his co-worker. He got angry and allegedly hit her with a leather belt. He whipped out a country-made revolver and placed its nozzle on her forehead. When she tried to escape, he hit her forehead with the revolver. The wife managed to escape and approached us.”

Chand, however, ran away after assaulting his wife.

The police formed two teams to search for Chand. The police took help of the accused’s phone locations to trace him. Chand, who was trying to evade the police, kept changing his location often.

Khairnar said, “We finally found him through a network of informers and our technical team at the Thane railway station. He had a revolver and two live cartridges with him. The couple used to work in the same office where they had first met. The woman hails from Konkan, while the man is from Gadwal.”

The police have booked Chand under relevant sections of the IPC.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 00:12 IST