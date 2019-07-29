Man travels without train ticket, impersonates cop; held

mumbai

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:40 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) government railway police (GRP) on Saturday for impersonating a policeman to avoid being fined for travelling without a ticket.

According to GRP officers, the imposter, Mahesh Ankush Kanjane, was stopped by the ticket checker on platform number 14 and 15 at 9.30pm when the incident took place. The officers said Kanjane had got down from the Howrah Express and was walking towards the exit when the ticket checker called out to him.

The checker approached Kanjane and demanded to see his ticket. Kanjane who was travelling alone pulled out an ID card.

“It was a Mumbai Police sub inspector’s ID with Kanjane’s photo on it,” said Hemant Bawdhankar, senior inspector of CSMT GRP.

According to Bawdhankar, the ticket checker suspected it was fake and asked Kanjane for more details. Kanjane said he was out investigating a case.

However, Bawdhankar asked Kanjane to accompany him to the railway police station where GRP officers scrutinised his ID and found it was a fake one.

The GRP then registered a case against Kanjane for impersonating a police officer and arrested him.

“We are trying to find out where he made the fake police ID card,” said Bawdhankar.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 21:39 IST