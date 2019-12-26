Man who fled with employer’s gold worth ₹64L held

mumbai

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:29 IST

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man, who, instead of delivering his employer’s gold worth ₹63.73 lakh to Zaveri Bazaar, fled with it to Rajasthan on Saturday.

Hemant Bawdankar, senior inspector, CSMT GRP, said they had received a complaint from Pokhraj Singhvi, 55, a goldsmith, on Saturday, against his employee, Chetankumar Raval. Both are residents of Dombivli.

Singh told the police that on Saturday, he asked Raval to deliver gold ornaments to Dharavi, Chembur and Zaveri Bazar. Raval was accompanied by Singh’s nephew, Bhavesh Singhvi. After the deliveries at Dharavi and Chembur, on their way to Zaveri Bazaar, the nephew dozed off, and Raval fled with the gold. When Bhavesh woke up near Masjid station, he realised Raval was missing. When he was unable to contact Raval, Bhavesh informed Singhvi, who tried reaching Raval through his relative. Singhvi later approached the police the same day.

“We registered an FIR against Raval. We started scanning CCTV camera footage and found he had alighted at Dadar station with the bag of gold,” Bawdankar said. “He was seen boarding a long distance express train headed towards Rajasthan. We immediately dispatched our team to his native place in Rajasthan and caught him with the stolen gold,” said the officer.

The accused told the police he had stolen the gold as he was in urgent need of money.