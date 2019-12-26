e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Man who fled with employer’s gold worth ₹64L held

Man who fled with employer’s gold worth ₹64L held

mumbai Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:29 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man, who, instead of delivering his employer’s gold worth ₹63.73 lakh to Zaveri Bazaar, fled with it to Rajasthan on Saturday.

Hemant Bawdankar, senior inspector, CSMT GRP, said they had received a complaint from Pokhraj Singhvi, 55, a goldsmith, on Saturday, against his employee, Chetankumar Raval. Both are residents of Dombivli.

Singh told the police that on Saturday, he asked Raval to deliver gold ornaments to Dharavi, Chembur and Zaveri Bazar. Raval was accompanied by Singh’s nephew, Bhavesh Singhvi. After the deliveries at Dharavi and Chembur, on their way to Zaveri Bazaar, the nephew dozed off, and Raval fled with the gold. When Bhavesh woke up near Masjid station, he realised Raval was missing. When he was unable to contact Raval, Bhavesh informed Singhvi, who tried reaching Raval through his relative. Singhvi later approached the police the same day.

“We registered an FIR against Raval. We started scanning CCTV camera footage and found he had alighted at Dadar station with the bag of gold,” Bawdankar said. “He was seen boarding a long distance express train headed towards Rajasthan. We immediately dispatched our team to his native place in Rajasthan and caught him with the stolen gold,” said the officer.

The accused told the police he had stolen the gold as he was in urgent need of money.

top news
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
BHU professors protest against NRC and CAA
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News