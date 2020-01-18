Man who looked for job on weekdays snatch chains on local trains on Sundays, held

mumbai

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 17:21 IST

Government railway police (GRP) in Dadar have arrested a snatcher who used to commit crimes only on Sundays.

Police said accused Shekhar Shinde (30), a resident of Bhoiwada, had recently lost his job as a security guard with a private company. After repeatedly failing to get a job, he resorted to snatching chains on suburban railways on Sundays. The officer also added that Shinde, who lives with his wife and two daughters, used to look for jobs on weekdays and travel on local trains on Sundays to snatch chains.

Police reached him after seven back to back complaints of chain snatching on local trains were lodged. After analysing the complaints the police realised that the victims are female travelling in male compartments and all of the crimes occurred on Sunday.

The GRP laid a trap and arrested Shinde after scanning the CCTV footage where they found a person loitering on the platform immediately before the incidents. Police recovered seven gold chains worth Rs 2.80 lakh and one mobile phone from him during the course of investigation.