Man who ran over 6-year-old on Jan 1 in south Mumbai arrested

The Gamdevi police recently arrested the driver of a four-wheeler for allegedly running over a six-year-old boy near Grant Road station, and killing him, on January 1.

According to the police, the accused, Prashant Kamble, who is in his late 30s, was arrested on Monday after the police scanned CCTV footage of six roads leading to the station.

Police said that on January 1, the complainant Chetan Pawar and his son, Ranveer, were crossing the road at 6.30am, when a speeding car rammed into the latter. The driver fled the spot. Ranveer was then rushed to the nearby Bhatia Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on January 2. Following Pawar’s complaint, the police had registered a case of death due to negligence against an unidentified driver. Pawar, who is a daily wage labourer, was relocating from his shanty near the Grant Road station. He said Ranveer started walking ahead of him. As they reached the intersection of the Navsheer Bharuch Marg outside the station, Ranveer was crossing the road when the car ran over him.

“Kamble was arrested for death due to negligence and fleeing without providing assistance. He was presented before the court on Tuesday where he was remanded in judicial custody,” an officer said.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 01:05 IST