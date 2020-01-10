Mandatory TET: Don’t terminate our services, say teachers

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:55 IST

Nearly 2,000 teachers, who are on the verge of losing their jobs after failing to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), have urged the new government to relax the norm and allow them to continue their service.

In a circular issued on December 26, the state education department had instructed its officials to terminate services of primary school teachers, teaching in state schools, who failed to clear TET. Officials were also asked to ensure that such teachers do not get salaries from January 1, 2020. In case of private schools, the department had stated that a hearing will be held by the deputy director, after which managements could terminate teachers.

Many affected teachers have now written to newly-appointed minister Varsha Gaikwad and other ministers of the new government to help save their jobs.

“We have been working in our respective schools for several years now. Just because we failed to clear TET, the government cannot ignore our experience and terminate us,” said one of the teachers.

As per the rules laid by a government resolution dated February 13, 2013, TET is mandatory for the post of primary teachers across the state. The government had accordingly given time for teachers who joined after 2013 to complete the requirement.

Officials from the department, however, refused to comment.