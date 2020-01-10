e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Mandatory TET: Don’t terminate our services, say teachers

Mandatory TET: Don’t terminate our services, say teachers

mumbai Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:55 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Nearly 2,000 teachers, who are on the verge of losing their jobs after failing to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), have urged the new government to relax the norm and allow them to continue their service.

In a circular issued on December 26, the state education department had instructed its officials to terminate services of primary school teachers, teaching in state schools, who failed to clear TET. Officials were also asked to ensure that such teachers do not get salaries from January 1, 2020. In case of private schools, the department had stated that a hearing will be held by the deputy director, after which managements could terminate teachers.

Many affected teachers have now written to newly-appointed minister Varsha Gaikwad and other ministers of the new government to help save their jobs.

“We have been working in our respective schools for several years now. Just because we failed to clear TET, the government cannot ignore our experience and terminate us,” said one of the teachers.

As per the rules laid by a government resolution dated February 13, 2013, TET is mandatory for the post of primary teachers across the state. The government had accordingly given time for teachers who joined after 2013 to complete the requirement.

Officials from the department, however, refused to comment.

top news
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News