Mangrove cell seizes 10 trucks dumping debris, gets threat calls

Officials of the state mangrove cell have been receiving threat ever since 10 dumper trucks were seized on Wednesday, from a mangrove patch near Mandala mangroves in Mankhurd.

“Since the incident, our senior officers are getting threat calls from unknown numbers demanding the release of the seized trucks. The construction debris belongs to a builder from the area,” said a forest official requesting anonymity.

According to officials, on Wednesday, sources informed them of violations being carried out close to Vashi Highway towards Mumbai around 5pm. “Our forest staff and three senior officers – Makarand Ghodke, Prashant Deshmukh and Mayur Bothe – were present when we caught five dumpers around 8pm,” said the official. “Soon after, we identified five more trucks around 9.30pm. While finalising formalities, a mob of 25 people surrounded us demanding the release of the trucks.” The forest officials escaped unhurt and managed to arrest the drivers.

“The matter is being investigated,” said S Budhwan, police constable, Rabale police station.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 03:50 IST