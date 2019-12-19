e-paper
Marina plan only for the rich, say urban planners

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2019 23:19 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Urban planners are unhappy over the Mumbai Port Trust’s (MbPT) plan for a marina at Princess Dock in Mumbai, which will have a capacity of 300 yachts. They feel the project will cater to only a few elites and MbPT should utilise the funds to provide better amenities to Mumbaiites.

MbPT chairman Sanjay Bhatia said, “We have got approval from the Central government. We will invite bids for the project which will be undertaken on a public-private basis.”

Mumbai-based Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI) has opposed the idea. Pankaj Joshi, executive director of UDRI, said, “This project is complete misuse of the eastern waterfront, which should be opened for all and not just the rich.”

A renowned urban expert, who did not wish to be named, said the waterfront plan must look at spending public money to provide a “wide range of amenities for people with more modest income.”

“Public money cannot be utilised only for the creme de la creme of society,” he said.

