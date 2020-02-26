e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Marine Drive protest over Delhi violence: 30 booked

Marine Drive protest over Delhi violence: 30 booked

mumbai Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:12 IST
The police on Tuesday booked 30-35 people, naming eight of them, who gathered at Marine Drive on Monday night, to protest against the violence in Delhi between pro- and anti-CAA supporters on Monday.

According to the police, the protesters staged a candlelight march near Sundarmal junction, near Killachand chowk. Some of them were detained during the protest. The police said messages and pictures on a march at Gateway of India were circulated on social media. “The police deployed heavy police bandobast at Gateway of India. So the protesters moved to Marine Drive. As soon as the protesters started shouting slogans, the police detained them,” said a police officer.

Sanjay Gurav 47, a police constable with Marine Drive police station, registered a case under section 37 (1)(3), 135 of the Mumbai Police Act. Sangram Singh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, said further investigation was on.

