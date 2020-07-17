Masked men rob senior citizen at knife point in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Jul 17, 2020

A gang of masked men robbed a senior citizen of ₹10,000 at knifepoint at Aarey Colony in Goregaon (East) on Wednesday. A case has been registered against unknown men under sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 37 (1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the complainant Ramachhedan Yarav, 61, the incident took place between 1am and 1.30am when the four persons wearing mask entered the buffalo shed, threatened him with knife, and demanded money.

When Yadav refused to give the money, two of them pinned him down to the ground and beat him up till he gave them ₹10,000, said police officers.