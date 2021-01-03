Medical college admissions: Almost 90% vacant seats after common rounds are in institutional quota, reveals data

mumbai

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:23 IST

The seat vacancy list across medical and dental institutes in the state was released on Friday, revealing that almost 90% of the seats left after the common admission rounds are under the 15% institutional quota. These seats are not up for grabs in the stray vacancy round scheduled to take place in the coming week.

“Since the admissions deadline has been extended by two weeks to January 15, this stray vacancy round is being conducted to re-allot the vacant seats to interested candidates. However, unlike the first three common admission rounds, the stray vacancy round will be conducted physically at the institute level and not online,” stated a notification released by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) on Friday.

MCC conducts counselling for 15% all-India quota (AIQ) seats, all deemed institute seats as well as admissions to central universities. The stray vacancy round is conducted at the institute level, for which the list of eligible candidates is forwarded by MCC to the respective institute. “In the stray vacancy round, a list of eligible candidates for both all-India and state institutes will be uploaded on the MCC and state CET (common entrance test) websites soon. Interested students will then have to apply to respective colleges/universities of their choice,” states the notification.

Every year, maximum seats that go vacant across medical and dental institutes remain in the 15% institutional/management quota. Experts believe that this trend continues year after year, especially because of the high fees charged for seats under the institutional quota.

“As per the Fee Regulating Authority (FRA), private college managements are allowed to charge up to five times the fees of a regular seat, for seats under the institutional or NRI (non-resident Indian) quota. This is the main reason why such seats have no takers and end up being returned to the respective colleges after common admission rounds,” said an official from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).