Mumbai metro-2A, 7 stations to have auto, cycle bays, footpaths

In order to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to reserve a 500-metre (m) radius outside all 30 stations of Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri-East) corridors for designated pedestrian paths; parking bays for auto rickshaws, cars and buses; and cycle hubs.

Last-mile connectivity is a phrase used to describe the end of a trip made using public transportation. In Mumbai, citizens have been demanding better last-mile connectivity for a long time.

According to a recent survey by MMRDA, 50% Metro commuters are expected to walk to and back from the stations, which are approximately 1km apart. This makes it essential to provide better pedestrian facilities. The survey also found that 25% commuters will use autos, around 1% will use their cycles and 5% will use private cars. “The study started a year ago where the immediate station areas were being looked at. We intend to replicate the study for all other Metro corridors too,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The basic scheme for the 500-m radius outside stations includes clean, 2.5-m wide un-encroached footpaths lined with trees, having seating arrangement. Apart from this, on a pilot-basis, MMRDA plans to tie up with NGOs to provide cycle hubs —where citizens can park their cycles — outside the main exits of every station along Metro-2A and Metro-7 corridors. If successful, the authorities plan to build similar cycle hubs around other Metro stations. MMRDA is looking at issuing tenders for the plan soon. The funding for the plan is still being worked on as it will be an addition to the construction cost of the two Metro lines, said officials.

While Metro-2A is being constructed at a cost of ₹6,410 crore, Metro-7 is expected to cost ₹6,208 crore. The trial runs for both corridors are expected by December 2020.

Currently, MMRDA has undertaken the construction of six corridors in the city. As of May 21, MMRDA has completed 51% of the station works on Metro-2A and around 70% of the civil works of both the corridors.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 04:48 IST