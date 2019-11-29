e-paper
MHCC denies permission: No ‘I Love Mumbai’ art work at Gateway

mumbai Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:02 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shelved its plan to put up an art work depicting ‘I Love Mumbai’ at Gateway of India in south Mumbai after the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) refused to approve the plan. MHCC said that such an installation would alter the heritage ambience and divert attention from the main heritage monument, Gateway of India.

BMC mooted the idea to install the artwork at Gateway of India premises after getting a proposal from Shiv Sena MP from south Mumbai Arvind Sawant. A BMC official said, “BMC was acting as a facilitator. Funds for the installation were to come from the funds of the MP. However, we were denied permission from the MHCC.”

The BMC official added, “Art works depicting ‘I Love Mumbai’ or ‘I Love Bandra’, ‘I Love Borivli’, depending on the area, have been installed at many places in the city. There was a proposal to have such an installation at Gateway of India.” However, when the proposal was sent to MHCC for approval, the committee refused.

MHCC told BMC, “The installation would be substantial in size considering other similar installations in the city; and the committee was of the opinion that the said installation would alter the heritage ambience of plaza and divert attention from the main heritage monument. The committee therefore was not in favour of any intervention in the form of new installation.”

BMC or any private entity has to seek a no-objection certificate (NOC) from MHCC before commencing any work in places listed under heritage category.

