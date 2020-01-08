MHT-CET cell starts registrations

mumbai

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:11 IST

The Maharashtra Common Entrance test (CET) cell on Tuesday started accepting online applications for MHT-CET 2020.

This is the first time that the examination authority will conduct only two papers — Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) in multiple sessions.

The combined third paper of PCMB has been dropped from the entrance exam.

“Except for dropping PCMB session, the paper and marking pattern remain the same as the past few years. Once again this year, the question papers will include 20% Class 11 syllabus and the rest from Class 12 syllabus,” said an official from the state CET cell.

While registrations began on Tuesday, the exam is scheduled to take place in two weeks in April. Students can log on to mhtchet2020.mahaonline.gov.in for further information.

Earlier this week, the state Admissions Regulating Authority (ARA) along with the common entrance test (CET) cell conducted a two-day meeting in a city college to find out the problems in the admissions process for professional courses.

Colleges and experts have demanded better coordination between CET cell and the directorates of medical, technical, agriculture as well as fisheries. The CET cell cited lack of staff for admission problems. “Invariably, students suffer. This will change,” said the official, adding that all inputs by education institutes will be considered before formulating the admission rules for 2020-21.