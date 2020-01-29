Min: Events at edu institutes must start with national anthem

mumbai

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:10 IST

The cultural events at colleges and universities must start with the national anthem, said newly-appointed state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Tuesday.

He also said that all universities will be instructed to put up its names in Marathi script. He made the announcements at the inaugural ceremony of Avishkar, the annual state inter-university research convention, at the University of Mumbai, Kalina campus.

“The idea is to inculcate patriotism amongst the youth of our country. A directive on this decision will be sent to education institutes soon,” said Samant, who was the chief guest for the event. He added that this directive will be applicable to all colleges, universities, engineering and medical institutes in the state. “The system is followed in theatres across the country so why can’t it be followed in education institutes?” he said.

He also highlighted how the youth is already aware and ready to fight for the nation. He added that by following the exercise of playing the national anthem regularly, education institutes can encourage patriotism among the youth. “By starting this in every education institute in the state, we hope other states use it as an example and implement the same rule across the country,” added Samant.

Samant added that Marathi language should be preserved and “people must take pride in it.” “We should be proud of our mother tongue. All universities will be asked to put up their names in Marathi,” he said.