Mumbai News / Minister urges building bunds for green cover in Thane

Minister urges building bunds for green cover in Thane

mumbai Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday called for construction of ‘vanrai bandharas’ (forest bunds) to increase the green cover and also to help farmers.

He said bunds being constructed by Thane Zilla Parishad will go a long way in spreading greenery. “As sufficient water is being made available through the bunds, local farmers are can grow crops twice a year,” he said.

The Minister for Home and Urban Development was speaking after inspecting a bund on the Kalu river at Badane village in Murbad. He said bunds were being constructed in Thane district without the government spending even a single rupee as it was being done through public participation. A total of 1,600 bunds have been built in the district, he said.

