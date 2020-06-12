Minor arrested for stabbing 30-year-old

mumbai

The NM Joshi Marg police arrested a 16-year-old boy for stabbing a 30-year-old man on his neck on Thursday. The man had allegedly slapped his father two days ago during an argument.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday at 7:30pm when the victim Hanumanta Pawar was at Wadala naka on Senapati Bapat Marg. The accused stabbed in the victim’s neck with a knife, said a police officer. He then left the crime scene.

The people nearby rushed the victim to the hospital. Police said he is out of danger and was discharged late night from the hospital.

The accused hiding in the vicinity, was traced and arrested under the charge of attempt to murder, said senior inspector Pandit Thorat.

Police said the victim and the family of the accused reside in the same area and often fought over trivial issues. The victim and accused’s father had an argument two days ago and the victim had assaulted his father. The accused had decided to take revenge, said another officer.