Home / Mumbai News / Mira-Bhayander MLA tests positive for Covid

Mira-Bhayander MLA tests positive for Covid

mumbai Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:43 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

The independent member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Mira-Bhayander, Geeta Jain has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. She is now under home-quarantine and is undergoing treatment, confirmed her husband Bharat Jain.

“The MLA has been showing symptoms, like loss of smell, cough, for four days. We got her tested on Tuesday and reports came positive,” said Jain.

She is under home quarantine and her health is improving. Being the elected people’s representative my wife was actively working in red zones. We suspect she may have got infected due to her visits, said Jain.

Meanwhile, the twin cities of Mira-Bhayander has so far detected 3,165 positive cases with more than 115 deaths. The new commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, Dr Vijay Rathod, has declared a ten-day complete lockdown from Wednesday to 10 July. All grocery, chicken and meat stores, supermarkets, vegetable and fruit markets will be closed. Medical stores and essential services will remain open. The twin cities have 1,129 containment zones.

