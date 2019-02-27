Missing Mumbai man found after uploading photo on Facebook

A 19-year-old man who had fled his home three years ago was reunited with his family by Matunga police (WHEN). Ashish Vichare had run away from home after a verbal altercation with his mother over his studies. He was 16-years old at the time.

Police were able to track Vichare to Miraj railway station in Karnataka after he logged onto his Facebook account and uploaded his picture on the social media site.

Vichare was a first-year student of South Indian Welfare Society (SIWS) College at Wadala when in December 2016 he had a fight with his mother about his studies and late night-outs. The next day, he left for college as usual but never returned home.

“The parents approached us and filed a missing complaint. As he was minor, we registered a case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal code and started the investigation,” said Bharat Bhoite, senior police inspector, Matunga police station.

Despite questioning his family, college and school friends, the Matunga police were clueless about Vichare’s whereabouts.

Maruti Shelke, police sub-inspector at Matunga police station, who was investigating the case, said, “We had a breakthrough a few days ago when Vichare was online on Facebook. In February 2019, he uploaded a picture on his old Facebook account, which the family informed us about. We then tracked his location to Miraj railway station.”

According to Shelke, police officers first checked his friend list on Facebook, and found that most of his friends were from Miraj. “We then checked the mobile number from which he had uploaded his photo and traced it to Vichare’s roommate. We tracked him to Miraj railway station where he was selling tea and water bottles for a living,” said Shelke.

Vichare was brought back to the city and reunited with his family on Saturday.

