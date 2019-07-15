Missing teenagers found dead in creek at Thane; police suspect drowning

A day after two 15-year-old boys were reported missing, the Thane disaster management cell recovered their bodies from Mithagar creek, behind KC College in Kopri, Thane, on Sunday afternoon.

The victims – identified as Shubham Vinod Devkar and Pravin Satyam Kanchari – were residents of Subhash Nagar in Chendani Koliwada. Police suspect that the teenagers had skipped their tuition class to go to the creek, where they may have drowned. According to police, the duo left their homes to go for tuitions at 5pm on Saturday. However, after they did not return home late at night, their parents got worried.

Shubham’s parents approached the Kopri police station the next morning and a missing persons’ complaint was registered. Following the complaint, the authorities launched a search operation.

“On Sunday morning, Shubham’s parents came to the police station and filed a complaint. After this, we launched a search operation and found some clothes lying near the creek. We suspected that the clothes belonged to Shubham and Pravin,” said GA Aagarkar, senior police inspector, Kopri police station.

At 2.15pm, the police alerted the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). An RDMC team and the fire brigade reached the spot and pulled out the bodies by 2.45pm. “We received a call about two bodies found in the creek. We rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies in 30 minutes,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of RDMC.

The two bodies were covered in muck, said police. “It appears that the teenagers skipped tuition classes to go to the creek. They must have entered the water and gotten stuck there, owing to the thick sludge,” said Aagarkar.

He added that the bodies have been sent for post mortem. “We will investigate further and soon file an accidental death report,” he said.

