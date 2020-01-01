MMRC managing director Ashwini Bhide promoted

mumbai

Amid speculation of her transfer with the new Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in place, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) managing director (MD) Ashwini Bhide was promoted as principal secretary on Tuesday.

Bhide will, however, continue her post as the managing director of MMRC. The corporation is executing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor. Earlier she had faced criticism over the cutting of trees in Aarey Colony for the Metro-3 car shed.