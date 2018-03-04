MMRDA appoints contractors for Mumbai’s Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor

The executive committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday appointed contractors for the Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali) corridor. The on-ground work is expected to start next month.

The planning authority has awarded the contract of constructing metro stations and viaducts for five packages. The contracts worth Rs14, 549 crores has been awarded to the consortium of M/s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and M/sASTALDI and consortium of M/s TATA Project Limited and M/s China Harbour Engineering Co.

The 32.32-km-long Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro will connect Wadala in central Mumbai and the neighbouring Thane district via the Eastern Express highway. According to MMRDA, the Metro corridor will lead to development around the areas. The corridor will provide more north-south rail connectivity, and reduce the burden on the suburban rail network.

On Saturday, the committee also appointed a consortium of M/s MBZ and M/s RCC and a consortium of M/s GGYHBCL, M/s Neeraj Cement Structural Limited and M/s MPKHS Pvt.Ltd. for civil works of the Metro-2B corridor (DN Nagar to Mandale). The contracts awarded are worth Rs10,986 crore.

UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said, “We are committed to providing easier, faster and safer mode of transport to commuters. Our aim is also to enable commuters to travel from anywhere-to-anywhere in one hour.”

Besides sanctioning administrative approval for the construction of two Metro corridors, the committee also approved the Rs237 crore, 4 km-long Thane-Belapur Road, which includes the construction of a 1.7km long tunnel. Further, the committee approved a Rs125 crore rail over bridge at Kopri, Thane and sanctioned Rs223 crore for improvement of the Chheda Nagar Flyover.