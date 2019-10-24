MMRDA plants 51,000 saplings in Kalyan, will maintain it for three years

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 01:01 IST

In an initiative to go green, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner RA Rajeev launched the ‘MMRDA Green Initiative’ in which as many as 51,151 saplings were planted at Shilphata, Thane. This is the first time the authority planted saplings in large numbers.

“All saplings have been planted taking into consideration the ecological balance,” said Rajeev.

The saplings were planted in association with the Maharashtra Forest Department and Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra. As per the MMRDA, it is state’s first such tripartite agreement for a green initiative.

The department had allotted 46 hectares for the initiative. A total of 41,151 trees were planted in Shilphata and the rest have been planted in a 10-hectare plot in Kalyan.

“All these saplings are endemic to Maharashtra. Our efforts are to ensure that the forest should not be degraded at any cost. Our main aim is to maintain the minimum requirement of 33% green cover,” said Rajeev.

According to MMRDA, the authority is planting the trees in advance should they require to cut any trees in future.

“We are doing plantations in advance for any project that might require axing of trees in the coming three years. We don’t want to plant trees scattered across the area; that disrupts the balance. That’s why we chose a degraded forest area to plant saplings,” he added.

The cost of each tree comes to ₹1,227 which includes plantation and maintenance up to three years.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 01:01 IST