Home / Mumbai News / MMRDA to hold public consultation for Sewri-Worli connector in Jan

MMRDA to hold public consultation for Sewri-Worli connector in Jan

mumbai Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:51 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has called for a public consultation on the proposed 4.5km Sewri-Worli elevated connector.

The consultation will be held on January 7, at 11am, in MMRDA’s office at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Citizens can also submit their suggestions/objections to MMRDA by December 31, 5pm.

Sanjay Khandare, additional metropolitan commissioner, who is in-charge of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project said, “We will hear all the suggestion, objections and submit a report to the MCZMA [Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority].”

In November, MCZMA had deferred the proposal submitted by the authority for the Sewri-Worli connector, as MMRDA had failed to undertake a public consultation. It said, “MMRDA should conduct a wider public consultation for residents living in the Worli sea face area, considering the environmental impact around this location owing to the proposed elevated corridor.”

According to the details published on MCZMA’s website, MMRDA will also monitor and submit periodic reports to the coastal body on the air quality at the Worli sea face during the connector’s construction period.

According to MMRDA, 200 metres of the road at the Worli-end of the sea link falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (2).

The corridor will connect the Bandra-Worli sea link and the upcoming MTHL project. It will not only boost the east-west connectivity, but also ease the traffic dispersal to and from MTHL.

