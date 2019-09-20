MNS likely to contest 100 seats, focus on Mumbai, Thane

mumbai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is likely to contest approximately 100 seats in the Assembly elections, concentrating on cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Pune, where it has been receiving significant support since its formation. There are indications that there may an informal alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Going through a low phase, the party is divided over contesting the elections. It had not contested the previous Lok Sabha polls, but supported the Congress-NCP’s candidates. At a meeting on Friday, an overwhelming number of MNS local leaders argued that contesting the elections was inevitable. Their contention was staying away will marginalise the party and push its workers towards other outfits, particularly its arch rival, the Shiv Sena.

Addressing the media, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said a majority of the leaders wanted the MNS to enter the electoral fray. “It will be conveyed to Rajsaheb. However, the leaders were clear that they will abide by whatever decision he takes,” said Nandgaonkar. “There are differences of opinion in every party.”

While Nandgaonkar refused to comment on the understanding with the NCP, party insiders said details are being worked out. “We are working on some understanding, where we will field weak candidates or offer such seats to allies. We will work with the MNS, but not in a formal manner,” said an NCP leader, who is engaged in informal talks with the MNS.

