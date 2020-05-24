More than 1,000 coronavirus cases in 11 wards in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: May 24, 2020 00:57 IST

On Saturday, G (North) Ward, which covers Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, becomes first ward in the city with more than 2,000 reported cases. Of the 2,005 cases in this ward, 1,514 are from Dharavi (33 new cases were reported on Saturday) and the rest are spread across Dadar and Mahim. Many Covid-19 hotspots have reported spikes in reported cases in the last 10 days.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) data, around 11 administrative wards out of the 24 in the city, now have more than 1,000 reported cases. On Saturday, N ward, which covers Ghatkopar, crossed the 1,000 mark with 1,012 cases. Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, said, “The cases are on the expected lines and we are expecting the city to reach somewhere near 40,000 cases by the end of May.”

The five wards with the most cases have seen increased numbers in the last 10 days. G (North) ward (Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim) climbed to 2,005 cases on Saturday, compared to 1,316 in May 13. G (South) ward (Worli and Prabhadevi) had 1,206 cases on May 13 and 1,490 cases on May 22. E ward, (Byculla and Mazgaon) reported 1,085 cases as of May 13 and 1,571 cases on May 22. In F (North) ward (Wadala, Sion and Matunga), the number climbed from 1,008 cases on May 13 to 1,534 on May 22. K (West) ward, (Andheri (West), Jogeshwari (West) and Oshiwara), had 1,026 cases on May 13 and 1,510 cases on May 22.

Emerging trends show spikes in cases from areas like L ward (Kurla), which had 1,450 cases on May 22 compared to 942 cases on May 12; M (East) ward (Mankhurd, Govandi), which had 1,140 cases on May 21 compared to 771 on May 12. Two other areas that saw drastic increases in the last 10 days are N ward (Ghatkopar), which reported 318 cases on May 12 and now has 1,012. Bandra (East), Santacruz East of H (East) ward reported 1,439 cases on May 22 compared to 859 on May 12. F (South) ward, which includes Parel and Sewri, reported 557 cases on May 12 but has crossed the 1,000 mark as of May 22. Andheri (East), which comes under K (East) ward has also seen increase in cases — 744 reported cases on May 12 compared to 1,055 cases on May 22.

Last week, BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal had visited areas in M (East) ward, which includes Mankhurd and Govandi, and asked BMC officials to quarantine 10 people related to every positive case. He also ordered BMC officials to ensure private health care facilities were available in the area. Corporators from areas where cases have increased drastically said citizens need to cooperate with the administration while the BMC must work to ensure healthcare is made available to patients. Vitthal Lokare, the Shiv Sena corporator from Mankhurd said, “I understand there are a lot of problems to be tackled by the administration, but still there are many areas in my ward where citizens are out on the streets. In the end, citizens need to understand, and stay indoors.

Kaptan Malik, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator from Kurla, said, “The cases are increasing day by day, and I feel administration needs to pay more attention to areas of Kurla. There is no proper quarantine or isolation facility in my ward. This needs to be made available for citizens from my area. The officials are working day and night, but somehow it is not enough for the number of cases that has to be handled.”

Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide wrote on Twitter, “BMC has set up 298 Covid-19 care centre-1 [CCC-1] with 32,700 bed capacity. So far, 42,500 people were housed there and 24,800 have got discharged after completing quarantine.” CCC-1 house high-risk contacts from slums who cannot quarantine at home.

The areas where the number of reported cases remain low (between 200 to 700 cases) include Dahisar, Borivli, Kandivli, Malad, Goregaon, Mulund, Bhandup, Marine Lines, Dongri and Kalbadevi. In R (North) ward, the number of reported cases has doubled since May 12 (when it had 101 cases) but with 238 reported cases as of May 22, the ward covering Dahisar and parts of Borivli has reported the lowest number of cases in the city.

M (West) ward, which includes Chembur, and D ward, which includes Malabar Hill and Chowpatty, have seen a steady increase in the last 10 days. There were 809 cases on May 21, compared to 511 on May 12. In D Ward, there were 812 reported cases on May 22, compared to 563 cases on May 12.

Madhav Sathe, former professor of microbiology at Nair Hospital, said, “I assume that in the coming days though cases will go up, but mortality rate will remain the same or come down slightly. Citizens must continue the use of masks, social distancing and hand washing. But I feel relaxation in lockdown restrictions and movement of migrants is also responsible for higher positive cases in last six days in India. However, we must appreciate extraordinary efforts of all frontline healthcare workers, and ensure we stay safe indoors.”