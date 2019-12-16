e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Most river basins in India cannot cope with climate change: Study

Most river basins in India cannot cope with climate change: Study

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2019 23:42 IST
Snehal Fernandes
Snehal Fernandes
Hindustantimes
         

Only one out of five river basins in the country can withstand extreme weather events and eight out of 10 vegetation types (80%) including croplands are likely to be non-resilient under similar conditions, according to a new study by the Indian Institute of Technology – Indore (IIT-I). It suggests that this could pose threat to food and water security. The study was published in Scientific Reports, Nature publishing group on December 12.

The three-member team said identification of vulnerable river basins and vegetation types is important since India cannot have a uniform policy to tackle the impacts of extreme weather events.

The study, which for the first time has developed a risk-and-resilience map of Indian terrestrial ecosystems to dry conditions, has found that 20 out of 25 river basins, including Ganga, Narmada and Tapi, are non-resilient, and they will not recover under extreme climatic conditions. Additionally, 15 out of 25 river basins such as Godavari, Mahi and Krishna are prone to extreme deterioration with an impact of 50% of the area.What’s alarming is 61% (9,40,353sqkm) croplands displayed high risk, owing to lower soil moisture content due to rising temperatures during non-monsoon months, that lead to the evaporation of water or over-extraction of groundwater, both of which affect agricultural productivity, said researchers.

During the non-monsoon season, 86% of the ecologically rich evergreen forests were highly sensitive to extreme temperature changes with potential impact on existing plant and animal life. “It is important to understand whether or not our ecosystems, river basins, forests will be able to sustain these extreme climatic conditions and its fallout,” said Manish Kumar Goyal, lead investigator and associate professor, discipline of civil engineering, IIT-Indore.

top news
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Jamia protester hit by bullet, say doctors; cops deny, say may be tear gas shell
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
‘This is tyranny’: Priyanka Gandhi condemns police crackdown on Jamia students
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
A blow-by-blow account of Jamia protest in last 24 hrs over Citizenship Act
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News