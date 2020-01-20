Mounted cops on duty from Jan 26

mumbai

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:02 IST

Mounted Police are set to make a comeback in Mumbai from January 26 — 87 years after they were disbanded by the British ruled government in 1932. State home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday announced that 13 horses with policemen riders will be inducted into the Mumbai police force after the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park.

Deshmukh said, “Horse-mounted police will help in crowd management, especially during protests and managing large gatherings.”

The home department has approved setting up of the mounted police force with 30 horses and 32 trained policemen.

Mumbai police has presently acquired 13 horses between the ages of 8 years and 10 years. Eleven of the 13 horses will participate in the Republic Day parade and then start their duties the next day with patrolling the city’s western shoreline, Deshmukh said.

Other states such as Kerala, Karnataka, have mounted police, and Kolkata, and Chennai city police forces also have mounted police units.