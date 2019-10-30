Moving toilet blocks for those stuck in traffic?

mumbai

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 00:21 IST

For those stuck in traffic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to procure multi-utility toilet blocks mounted on vehicles which will move around on busy stretches.

The vehicles, called the Relief Facilities, will be stationed at traffic junctions and busy stretches on a pilot basis. The civic body has invited an expression of interest from firms that can provide 20 such facilities. After getting the proposals, the BMC, with help from the traffic department, will work on the mechanism to put the vehicles in use.

According to the conditions of the EOI, interested firms will have to provide mobile toilets with different facilities such as drinking water, mobile charging point, changing room for women, space for breast-feeding, among others. The blocks will have to be air-conditioned or with proper ventilation.

Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner, (solid waste management), said, “These relief facilities are planned, considering the needs of pedestrians and motorists. Once we get proposals from various entities, we will chalk out a plan on how and when to roll out these vehicles.”

The firms will also have to propose their own design of the Relief Facilities, which the civic body will approve. The firms can also propose the user charges, but it will be finalised by the BMC.

A senior civic official privy to the development said, “The firm will be given advertisement rights. A mutually agreed percentage of the profit will be shared by the civic body and the selected firm.”

Welcoming the move, Right to Pee activist Mumtaaz Shaikh, said, “It is a move in the right direction. We should welcome it. This could prove more helpful for women commuters. However, we need to follow up on the implementation to ensure it doesn’t just remain on paper.”

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 00:21 IST