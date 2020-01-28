MP panels to raise issues with Centre

mumbai

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 00:56 IST

Taking note of several pending issues – goods and services tax (GST) compensation, relief package for farmers hit by floods and unseasonal rain and the Centre’s share in irrigation projects – the state government will form subject-wise committees of Members of Parliament (MPs) from all parties to raise the issues with the Centre. The coordination will be handled by former Union minister and Sena MP Arvind Sawant.

As a customary practice, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a marathon meeting of all party MPs at the Sahyadri guesthouse on Monday. Thirty-eight MPs, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, attended the meeting and presented their points of view. Thackeray urged the MPs to take the issues to the Centre, irrespective of their party line.

The state handed over a booklet to MPs, with the pending demands and issues with the Centre. Topping the list was relief package for farmers affected by floods and unseasonal rain last year. The state has sent two memoranda demanding ₹6,814 crore and ₹7,288 crore, respectively. Similarly, the government has requested addition of 10 more irrigation projects in Baliraja Jal Sanjivani Irrigation Scheme, with funding to 91 irrigation projects from Vidarbha and Marathwada. The state has requested to consider its base year revenue in 2015-16, while computing the GST compensation.

“Mr (Sharad) Pawar suggested coordination committees of MPs to pursue these issues with the Centre. CM Uddhav Thackeray has entrusted former Union minister and Sena MP Arvind Sawant with the responsibility of coordination of the committees with varying members,” said NCP MP Supriya Sule after the meeting.

Thackeray has also requested the MPs to work unitedly. “I will convey a meeting in Delhi next month to take stock of the issues discussed.”