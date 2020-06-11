MU ranked among top 100 Indian institutes on NIRF list 2020

mumbai

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:49 IST

The fifth National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list was released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Thursday and the University of Mumbai (MU) has ranked among the top 100 colleges in the country, a big leap from its ranks last year. In 2019, MU had made it to the 101-150 rank list after spending two previous years in the 151-200 ranks of NIRF.

The university improved its position from the 81st rank in 2019 to the 65th rank among universities in the country in 2020.

“We are very proud of the improvement in our scores and we attribute it to better research and patents. Our work will keep shining through,” said MU vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar.

This year as well, the top 10 ranks in the overall list were ruled by the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) with IIT-Madras taking the lead followed by the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science at second position, IIT-Delhi in third position, and IIT-Bombay taking the fourth place. The only two state universities which made it into the top 10 list were Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and IIT-Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director of IIT-Madras said the consistent work by the institute’s faculty and students as well as the overall improvement of work by all those involved in the institute has resulted in good ranks. “This is the fifth year in a row that we have maintained the top position in NIRF rankings, ever since it was launched. We will continue to display excellence in the future as well,” said Ramamurthi.

Other institutes from Mumbai making it to the list of top 100 institutes in the country include the Institute of Chemical Technology, Matunga, which ranked 34th, rise by 3 places from 37th rank in 2019. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Deonar, and SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Vile Parle bagged the 57th and 92nd overall ranks, respectively. DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, stood at 77th place in the universities list this year.

As per data shared by the HRD ministry, over 1,600 colleges across the country participated in NIRF this year, however, only five colleges from the state showed up in the top 100 college list 2020. While the top five spots were taken by Delhi-based colleges, Nirmala Niketan’s College of Social Work, Churchgate bagged the 62nd rank and St Xavier’s College was placed 90th in the top colleges list.

Launched in September 2015, the NIRF adopts a methodology by the Union HRD ministry to evaluate and rank universities and institutes on various parameters including teaching and learning resources, research work, graduation outcome, outreach, and inclusivity, as well as perception. It features a separate list of rankings for universities, colleges, engineering institutes, management institutes, law, and pharmacy institutes.