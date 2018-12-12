Mumbai: 51-year-old constable assaults 30-year-old biker, bites him on ear

A 51-year-old police constable was booked for allegedly biting the ear of a 30-year-old man and assaulting him in a road rage incident at Dadar, resulting in the victim getting six stitches.

According to the Bhoiwada police, Amol Pol, who works with a pharmaceutical company, was on his way to Dadar railway station on his motorcycle to pick up his parents around 8pm on Sunday. Pol got into an argument with Shivaji Sawant.

Pol had honked at Sawant, who is posted with Kalachowkie station, as he was allegedly seated on a bike in the middle of the road, blocking the way, near Kailash Lassi centre.

According to the police, Sawant abused Pol.

“I told Sawant to mind his language. This angered him further as he then bit my left ear and hit my head with his motorcycle keys,” said Pol.

By then, a crowd had gathered, while Pol’s parents had reached the spot and separated Sawant from Pol, according to the police.

“I went to the Bhoiwada police to register a complaint, where I came to know that Sawant is a police constable,” said Pol. Ramchandra Jadhav, senior police inspector, Bhoiwada station, said, “We have registered a case, but no arrest has been made. Further investigation is going on.”

