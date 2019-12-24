Mumbai-Ahmedabad pvt train to be flagged off on January 17

mumbai

The India Railways’ second private train, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, will be flagged off on January 17 and will run regularly from January 19.

Earlier, Indian railways handed over the first Tejas train to IRCTC, which is running between Delhi and Lucknow. The crew running the Mumbai-Ahmedabad train will be from the Railways, while the management, including booking, catering and maintenance, will be done by a private operator appointed through IRCTC.

The IRCTC will soon open bookings for the train.

According to IRCTC officials, their aim is to offer world-class comfort and facilities to passengers. The fully air-conditioned train will have several modern features such as personalised reading lights, sliding doors, mobile charging points, attendant call buttons, comfortable seats, bio-toilets, automatic entry and exit doors, CCTV cameras, standard reclining facility, and other amenities.

As per the tentative schedule, the train will start from Ahmedabad railway station at 6.40am and will reach Mumbai Central railway station at 1.10pm. During the return journey, the train will depart from Mumbai Central railway station at 3.40pm and will reach the Ahmedabad railway station at 9.55pm. During the journey, the train will halt at Vadodara and Surat railway stations.

According to IRCTC, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express is likely to run six days a week. According to the agreement, IRCTC will be given full flexibility to decide the fare. No concessions or duty passes will be allowed on this train.

Both Tejas trains will be operated by IRCTC for an initial period of three years.

“The normal compositions of the trains would be 18 coaches. However, IRCTC will be permitted to run a train with a minimum of 12 coaches for a period of one year,” said Ravindra Bhakar, CPRO, Western Railways.

Meanwhile, Matheran toy train is likely to run from December 26, as the track between Aman Lodge and Matheran has been declared fit.