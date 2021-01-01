e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai airport launches application to offer guided virtual tour of its Jaya He Museum

Mumbai airport launches application to offer guided virtual tour of its Jaya He Museum

Passengers using the airport’s Terminal 2 can also access a web version of the tour by scanning a QR code

mumbai Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:10 IST
Shreya V Bhandary
Shreya V Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational image of Mumbai airport.
Representational image of Mumbai airport.(REUTERS)
         

The Mumbai airport authorities have launched an application to offer a guided virtual tour of its Jaya He Museum with over 5,000 pieces of artwork and artifacts. Officials said the application is available on all play stores. Passengers using the airport’s Terminal 2 can also access a web version of the tour by scanning a QR code.

“Users can navigate the tour as per their preference through a menu of art content and opt for the audio-visual treat of the artwork spread across the international or domestic departures as per their choice. Moreover, the app operates on a unique technology platform that allows users to listen to the narrations offline, even with their phones on airplane mode,” a spokesperson for the airport said.

The second edition of the museum’s carnival series was organised virtually in June and focussed on the art and heritage of North-East India.

