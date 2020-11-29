Mumbai: AQI improves on Sunday; IMD predicts warm winter

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:32 IST

The pollutant-measuring indicator — air quality index (AQI) — further improved on Sunday while the weather bureau said the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, could experience a warm winter as per the average temperature forecast.

The AQI on Sunday fell under satisfactory category during the day at 93 for PM2.5 pollutant, which increased to 106 (moderate) by the evening, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Malad (249) was the only location in Mumbai that recorded poor air quality while Worli (43) had the best air quality, falling under the good category. Researchers said a rise in temperatures and moderate wind speed was responsible for satisfactory-moderate air in Mumbai.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was 110 (moderate) with PM2.5 and PM10 as prominent pollutants.

Meanwhile, according to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seasonal outlook, which issues subdivision-wise average temperature forecast for winter (from December 2020 to February 2021), showed the Konkan coast (including Mumbai) could record the average minimum and maximum temperature 0.17 degree Celsius above normal during the period. All other sub-divisions in Maharashtra (Vidarbha, Marathwada, and central Maharashtra) could witness below normal maximum and minimum temperatures (ranging between 0.01 and 0.15 degree Celsius below normal).

“The upcoming winter season will be similar to previous years for Konkan’s coastal districts with a warmer winter, and the subdivision may not witness exceptionally low temperatures. However, below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of north, northwest, central and few subdivisions over east India,” said an IMD official, adding that global weather parameters had indicated below normal sea surface temperatures over central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean) and moderate La Niña conditions (over equatorial Pacific Ocean) till the end of winter was expected.

On Sunday, the city witnessed warm conditions with the suburbs recording maximum temperature at 34.5 degrees Celsius, a degree Celsius above normal, while south Mumbai recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius, a degree Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius in the suburbs, 3 degrees Celsius above normal, and 24.2 degrees Celsius in south Mumbai, 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

SAFAR predicted an AQI of 104 (moderate) for Monday.