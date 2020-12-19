e-paper
Mumbai News / Mumbai: BEST proposes to procure 600 new buses on wet lease

Mumbai: BEST proposes to procure 600 new buses on wet lease

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has proposed to procure 600 new buses on wet lease. The proposal is yet to be approved by the BEST committee.

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
BEST bus depot at Colaba, Mumbai.
BEST bus depot at Colaba, Mumbai.(HT File Photo)
         

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has proposed to procure 600 new buses on wet lease. Under the wet lease model, BEST does not own the buses but get the vehicles along with staff from contractors for a fixed rate for each kilometre.

The buses are proposed to be procured in three phases of 200 buses each which will be non-air-conditioned (AC) single decker buses. The buses will be compressed natural gas (CNG)-operated. Along with the buses, BEST has also proposed to hire bus drivers and conductors from the contractors.

The proposal is yet to be approved by the BEST committee. Only after the committee’s approval, BEST administration will get the buses.

Committee members have, however, said hiring drivers and conductors for operation of buses is a step towards privatisation. “We will oppose the proposal when it comes up for discussion. This is a step towards privatisation of the organisation, and the employees will have to suffer,” said Ravi Raja, opposition leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BEST committee member.

Few committee members also said BEST would soon have to take loan to get buses on wet lease. “As it is BEST is taking loans to give salaries to employees. Hiring conductors and drivers will further increase the monetary burden on the organisation. We will not support the proposal,” said Sunil Ganacharya, BEST committee member.

BEST recently also floated tender to procure 100 new upgraded double decker buses. The buses will be equipped pneumatic door closers for both the rear and front doors. In addition, two staircases will be provided for passengers as opposed to one staircase in the present double decker buses.

BEST presently has a fleet of 3,337 buses operating on different routes in the city.

