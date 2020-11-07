e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai: BMC identifies frontline workers for vaccination

Mumbai: BMC identifies frontline workers for vaccination

BMC officials said the vaccine distribution strategy will be amended based on the guidelines received from the central and state governments.

mumbai Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:23 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
A health care worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai.
A health care worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 100,000 frontline workers, who will be given the Covid-19 vaccine first when it is made available.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said they have compiled the data on the frontline workers who will get priority vaccination followed by senior citizens. Over 2,500 frontline workers of the BMC have been infected while 150 have died.

BMC officials said the vaccine distribution strategy will be amended based on the guidelines received from the central and state governments.

The Centre has formed an expert committee to oversee its Covid-19 vaccine plan.

The identification process undertaken by the BMC is part of the civic body’s vaccine distribution strategy plan. HT on October 4 reported that BMC will draw up the plan for vaccine distribution in November.

tags
top news
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
Bihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In