Mumbai businessman poses as Delhi senior cop, arrested

A 40-year-old businessman has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Zubin Kuwadiya, the accused, was caught using the name plate of a DCP of the ACB on his Innova car in Andheri (West) on Saturday evening, police said. The police said Kuwadiya had been using the name plate for two years.

According to the DN nagar police, the incident took place at 5pm near Idgah ground on JP road in DN nagar area of Andheri. Kuwadiya is a businessman who has an office in Laxmi Industrial Estate and is a resident of Lamington road.

When the police saw the car with the name plate of a senior police officer they stopped it to question the driver. Kuwadiya, who was in the back seat, was taken to the police station.

However, police said that for two hours under questioning, Kuwadiya did not budge and posed as a DCP in front of a senior officer at the police station. The police found two photo ID cards from Kuwadiya. One was Kuwadiya’s ID, which said he was a DCP with ACB of National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi. The second photo ID was of Kuwadiya’s father, identifying him also as a DCP of ACB.

Police said that after sustained questioning, Kuwadiya broke down and accepted his crime and said he runs a non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the name ACB. The police are verifying the same and if Kuwadiya has misused the NGO’s name or threatened anyone by impersonating as a DCP of ACB.

Kuwadiya, his driver and his father have been booked under sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) of the Indian Penal Code. While Kuwadiya has been arrested, his driver and father are shown as wanted accused.

A police official from DN nagar police station said, “The accused has been remanded to police custody by a magistrate for five days. We are finding out if he has cheated or intimidated or extorted anyone by impersonating as a police officer.”