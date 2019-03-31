Mumbai businessman tries to buy VVIP mobile number, gets conned of ₹41K

A 43-year old businessman from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) was conned of ₹41,000 by a cyber fraudster when he tried to purchase a VVIP mobile phone number. The BKC police have registered a first information report (FIR) and are attempting to trace the accused.

According to the police, the complainant wanted a VVIP number which was easy to memorise and would help him in his business. On March 8, he received an SMS featuring the logo of a popular mobile network brand. It claimed that the company was offering VIP and VVIP numbers like 8800000000 and 9100000000 at a discounted price.

The complainant called the number mentioned in the SMS. The accused asked for his email id and sent him an email featuring the mobile network’s logo.

The complainant was asked to transfer ₹41,000 to a bank account following which he could pick up the SIM card for the number of his choice from the brand’s gallery in a few days.

On March 12, the complainant went to the mobile network brand gallery to find out that he had been scammed. He then approached the police.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 01:00 IST